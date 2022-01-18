ModernGhana logo
Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies agreement with UK to host deportees in Ghana

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said news going viral that it has an agreement with UK authorities to host deportees in Ghana is false.

Newspapers in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, reported details of a document dubbed "Operation Dead Meat", which contains, among others, a measure supposedly being drawn up by UK authorities to "send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for processing and resettlement".

With the attention of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration drawn to the reports, it has issued a statement indicating that nothing of that sort has happened.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana has not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future,” the press statement issued to all media houses has said.

The Ministry stresses that the government has no interest in any partnership with the UK to host deported or returned migrants of Third Countries from the UK.

Read the full press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
