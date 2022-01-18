ModernGhana logo
Bagbin fly back to Dubai, ask MPs to take covid-19 booster shots before sitting resumes on January 25

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
All Members of Parliament (MP) have been asked to go for the Covid-19 booster shot before sitting resumes on January 25, 2022.

Parliament went on recess in December for the Christmas season.

Although the plan was to resume sitting on January 18, the date was later moved to January 25.

Ahead of the resumption of house, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has written to the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo informing him that he will travel this month to the United Arab Emirates for a medical appointment.

In the latter, he indicates that before sitting resumes, he would want MPs and staff of Parliament to have the chance to receive booster shots to help protect the safety of all during Parliamentary duties in the house.

“Prior to the resumption of the House, Parliament intends to undertake a Covid-19 (Booster) vaccination exercise fort Honurable Members of Parliament and Officers of the Parliamentary Service as part of measures to contain the infection and spread of the coronavirus disease within the Parliamentary precinct, particularly in the wake of the spike in infections as well as the new wave of the omicron variant of the disease,” part of the Speaker’s letter reads.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is expected to return from his medical trip to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

