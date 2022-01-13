ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akatsi South: Three suspected thieves arrested at Ayitikope; salt, pepper, ropes retrieved

Social News Akatsi South: Three suspected thieves arrested at Ayitikope; salt, pepper, ropes retrieved
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The residents of Ayitikope in the Akatsi South municipality of the Volta region have arrested three suspects believed to be thieves on Tuesday January 11, 2022.

Mr Jerry Etsey Agbo, the assembly member of Gefia-Ayitikope electoral area in interaction with the media disclosed that the three suspected thieves entered the Ayitikope township at around 12:15AM on a motorbike.

He said two of the three men are in their early 40 years while the other one is believed to be in mid 20s.

According to him, the posture of the suspects was unusual and suspicious.

He indicated that the three persons were apprehended and after a search on them salt, pepper, sacks, ropes and many other implements were retrieved.

Mr Agbo stated that the vigilante and gallant youth of Ayitikope later handed the suspects to Akatsi South Police Command for further interrogation.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana news indicates that last year 2021, Mr Makafui Kumordzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Makafui and Sons Lotto Company was attacked by some unknown armed men at his own house, shot him in the leg and made away with undisclosed of money.

Some suspects were later arrested.

That same year, Evangelist Augustine Gbedema and his wife Pastor Comfort Gbedema, co-founders of Harmony with Jesus Christ International Church at Ayitikope were murdered in cool blood by some unknown persons in their house at Ayitikope which the police are yet to make any arrest.

These and many other crime related cases have put the youth on high alert for suspicious characters in the area.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NLC summons striking CETAG again after meeting fiasco
13.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG gears up for nationwide strike on January 20
12.01.2022 | Social News
Siddique Abubakar Suleiman rolls out free skill training to empower Ayawaso North women for jobs
12.01.2022 | Social News
Muslim Groups Ghana reward hardworking Muslim personalities
13.01.2022 | Social News
57 Assembly members receive motorbikes in Tano South
12.01.2022 | Social News
AFCON 2021: Controversy in Mali-Tunisia game as referee ends match twice before 90th minute [VIDEO]
12.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG declares strike January 20 over poor conditions of service
12.01.2022 | Social News
Koforidua: Police probe drowning of 7-year-old in septic tank
12.01.2022 | Social News
Dismissed KATH Accounts Officer runs to Special Prosecutor over ‘corrupt payment’ of GHS106,000
12.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line