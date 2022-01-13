Akatsi South: Three suspected thieves arrested at Ayitikope; salt, pepper, ropes retrieved

The residents of Ayitikope in the Akatsi South municipality of the Volta region have arrested three suspects believed to be thieves on Tuesday January 11, 2022.

Mr Jerry Etsey Agbo, the assembly member of Gefia-Ayitikope electoral area in interaction with the media disclosed that the three suspected thieves entered the Ayitikope township at around 12:15AM on a motorbike.

He said two of the three men are in their early 40 years while the other one is believed to be in mid 20s.

According to him, the posture of the suspects was unusual and suspicious.

He indicated that the three persons were apprehended and after a search on them salt, pepper, sacks, ropes and many other implements were retrieved.

Mr Agbo stated that the vigilante and gallant youth of Ayitikope later handed the suspects to Akatsi South Police Command for further interrogation.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana news indicates that last year 2021, Mr Makafui Kumordzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Makafui and Sons Lotto Company was attacked by some unknown armed men at his own house, shot him in the leg and made away with undisclosed of money.

Some suspects were later arrested.

That same year, Evangelist Augustine Gbedema and his wife Pastor Comfort Gbedema, co-founders of Harmony with Jesus Christ International Church at Ayitikope were murdered in cool blood by some unknown persons in their house at Ayitikope which the police are yet to make any arrest.

These and many other crime related cases have put the youth on high alert for suspicious characters in the area.