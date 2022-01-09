AFCON 2021: Black Stars land in Cameroon from Doha

The Ghana Black Stars have arrived in Yaoundé, Cameroon for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup Of Nations.

The team touched down at the Yaoundé Nsimalen Airport at approximately 20:30 GMT from Doha on Saturday, a day to the start of the Africa Cup Of Nations in Cameroon.

The team comprised 25 players and the entire technical team of the Black Stars.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was also part of the team upon their arrival in Yaoundé, having missed the pre-tournament camp after being forced to isolate in France.

The travelling party did not have Mohammed Kudus who is at camp with Ajax in Portugal as he recovers from an injury; and Philemon Baffour who was reportedly in Portugal for a trial.

The competition will be held from January 9, 2022, to February 6, 2022, in six venues in five cities.

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Group C and will begin the tournament this Monday with a game against Morocco before playing Gabon and Comoros.

