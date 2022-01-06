Two drown in Black Volta after boat caught fire

Two people on Wednesday got drowned when a boat they were travelling on caught fire on the Black Volta.

They were on board with 12 other passengers who were crossing the lake from Bongase to Asuogya in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

According to a police situational report, made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the incident happened around 1600 hours.

The two, a male and a young lady, yet to be identified, jumped into the Lake, attempted to swim, but got drowned in the process.

Holy Siama, operator of the boat, which was fitted with an outboard motor sustained fire burns.

On reaching the mid-portion of the lake, the outboard motor caught fire, while in motion, and as a result some of the passengers jumped into the lake, it explained indicating “after the fire was put out, the two persons could not be traced or rescued”.

As at the time of filing this report, the GNA gathered a team of Navy personnel, stationed at Jama in the Savannah Region, were on a search mission on the lake.

GNA