KoKMA to increase monthly salary of IGF staff — MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly ( KoKMA) of the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah says he will ensure an increase in the monthly salaries of the Assembly's Internal Generated Fund's (IGF) staff in 2022.

The MCE noted that the move is part of measures initiated by the Assembly to motivate its staff to work harder to propel the Assembly to an enviable height.

Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah made the disclosure during the occasion of an end of year thanksgiving service organized for staff at the forecourt of the Assembly at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra on Tuesday.

He further promised to increase their salaries in subsequent years should they work harder and support the Assembly to discharge its mandate more than the 2021 working year.

“We believe if you support us more we shall do better than we are doing now," hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah indicated and added that several interventions have been put in place to make their employees happy.

He expressed his appreciation to all staff of the Assembly for their support during the year under review and further encouraged them to discharge their duties wholeheartedly in 2022 to ensure the targets set for the Assembly is achieved.

The KoKMA political head who wasn't oblivious of the challenges posed by the Covid -19 pandemic added that they achieved a lot during the year despite the challenge. A lot, the MCE noted had been achieved by the Assembly in various sectors and "we look forward to do more next and subsequent years."

He praised the work of all the departments and units but singled out the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department for more praises as the best department for their efforts and resolve in making the Municipality the cleanest in the region.

On his part, Mr. Emmanuel Biasie, the Municipal Coordinating Director also praised the work of the Assembly's Environmental Health and Sanitation Department and promised that they will be supported with more resources and logistics to make their work easy and successful.

“I am very happy with the way the Department discharged its duties and I am assuring the leadership and staff of our full support in terms of resources and logistics," he said.

He added his voice to the measures and interventions being made to make the Assembly achieve the operation clean your frontage concept initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Minister Mr. Henry Quartey.

The Municipal Coordinating Director pointed out that it was necessary to bring staff of the Assembly together to praise God for his protection, ideas and direction over the year. "We have come far as we have chalked a lot of successes and for that matter, we have to acknowledge God for his wisdom and salvation".

Madam Dela Gbedemah, the Human Resource Manager commended all staff of the Assembly for their inputs and encouraged them to put in more efforts next year. She was confident they will achieve more than they have done this year.