Chief calls for review of sanitation by-laws in Kpone-Katamanso

The Chief of Nmlitsakpo in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Emmanuel Tetteh Oglie II, has called for a review of the existing sanitation by-laws for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to give stiffer punishment to people whose activities create a nuisance in the community.

That, he said, would deter others from engaging in such practices.

The Chief, also the President of Nmlitsakpo Divisional Council, said this during a town hall meeting at Saki in Tema Community 25, on the theme: “Developing Nmlitsakpo: The Role of Residents and Government.”

He said chiefs, sometimes, had been denied of their powers to deal with bad practices at their traditional area and difficult to inculcate discipline in their subjects due to political interference.

The Municipal Assembly must be strict on its sanitation by-laws and reviews had to be made if the Assembly wanted to win the sanitation battle.

Mr Isaac Newton Tetteh, the Assemblyman for the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly would ensure that residents adhered to the various sanitation laws.

He called on religious bodies and other benevolent institutions to support the Assembly to deal with sanitation issues in the communities.

He said he would ensure the “Operation Clean Your Frontage”, initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, would be enforced in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area to address the sanitation problem.

