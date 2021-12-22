ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Islam prohibits parallel leadership: Sheikh Amin Bamba

By Abdul Karim Naatogmah
General News Islam prohibits parallel leadership: Sheikh Amin Bamba
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Spiritual leader and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qudwah Muslim Community in Ghana, Sheikh Muhammad Amin Muhammad Bamba has reiterated that Islam prohibits parallel leadership, urging Muslims to obey their leaders.

He counseled Muslims to desist from organizing demonstrations against Islamic leadership, no matter what.

His advice was justified on the authority of Abu Huraira who narrated that the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) said, "It is obligatory for you to listen to the ruler and obey him in adversity and prosperity, in pleasure and displeasure, and even when another person is given (rather undue) preference over you."

Sheikh Muhammad Amin Bamba sounded the word of caution at the opening ceremony of the 8th Memorial Lectures of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad organized by executive management of Majid Qudwah in Tamale.

As the Covener, he made a presentation on the topic, "Relevance of leadership in our society."

In the context of the topic, he dissected the broad nature of leadership in the light of Qu'ran and Sunnah and underscored the need for Muslims to avoid factionalism in Islam.

He insisted that Muslims in Ghana should obey the National Chief and Regional Imams who are mandated to lead the way to Paradise.

The second Speaker, Dr. Abdulai Tinorgah narrated his personal upbringing, which sought to enliven and invigorate the interest of the youth to promote and protect their faith, make career choices and work harder to please Allah and to attain success.

He urged the youth to go beyond mere rhetoric and zealously learn

their religion.

The weeklong Maulid which commenced on 21st was to be climaxed on 25th December, 2021.

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH

1222202123210-0f72ylkxws-img-20211221-wa0025

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
NSS launches new module for tourism sector
22.12.2021 | General News
Strengthening capacity to protect our forests
22.12.2021 | General News
Arthur Energy Advisors bag Energy Consultancy Service organization of the year award
21.12.2021 | General News
Journalists urged to advocate for data mainstreaming into policies towards SDGs attainment
21.12.2021 | General News
Richard Addison appointed president of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs
21.12.2021 | General News
Police gunned down 5 at Gomoa Fetteh
20.12.2021 | General News
Pull down unauthorized Akoto billboards before I return from Kumasi - Nkwanta North DCE
20.12.2021 | General News
Special Needs Moms could do with some extra love
19.12.2021 | General News
Parliament's Finance Committee yet to consider E-levy – Ato Forson
18.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line