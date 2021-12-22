ModernGhana logo
A/R: Police on a manhunt for two armed robbers for killing mobile money merchant

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police in the Ashanti Region are on a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers involved in the killing of a mobile money merchant.

According to information gathered, the deceased was murdered at his residence at Konongo on Tuesday, December 22, 2021.

An official Police statement reveals that the armed robbers trailed the deceased from an ATM to his house in the hours of 2130 and made away with an unspecified amount of money after shooting him.

With the Police taking up the murder case, investigations have commenced for the arrest of the suspected robbers.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special targeted intelligence-led manhunt for two suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a mobile money merchant at his residence at Konongo last night, Tuesday, December 21, 2021,” a Police statement has said today.

The Police in Konongo just as advised in the past, urge all mobile money merchants to close their businesses early as a measure against targeted armed robbery activities.

The security agency assures that it will use every available resource to fight crime.

