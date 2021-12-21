ModernGhana logo
Mason jailed 3years for breaking into Supermarket at Oyarfia

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old mason to three years imprisonment for breaking into a Supermarket and stealing the safe containing GHS4,791 and provisions at Oyarifa, Accra.

Michael Kofi aka Mystical, charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing, pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Kofi on his own plea.

According to the Trial Judge, she took into consideration accused quick admission of guilt and the fact that the items had been retrieved.

It ordered that the items retrieved should be given to the owner and complainant, Francis Okoh Okai.

Police Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko narrated that the complainant is an accountant and owner of Ghana Flag Supermarket at Oyarifa. Accused also resided at Oyarifa, K. Ofori area.

Prosecution said in recent times, there had been series of reported cases of break-in in Oyarifa and surrounding communities and efforts to get the culprits had proved futile.

The Prosecutor said on December 10, this year at about 3:00am, Kofi broke into the complainant's supermarket at Oyarifa and caused damage to the main door leading to the Supermarket by using a crowbar, hacksaw, a pair of pliers and cement block.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said accused ransacked the place and stole assorted provisions.

According to the Prosecutor, accused also broke into the Manager's office and made away with a Dell Laptop with its charger valued at GHS3,600 and cash of GHS4,791.

While exiting with the booty, prosecution said luck eluded accused.

Accused was nabbed by witnesses when took to his heels.

Prosecution said accused was escorted to the Ayi Mensah Police Station together with the exhibits.

Accused in his caution statement admitted the offence and mentioned one Moses, now at large, as his accomplice.

GNA

