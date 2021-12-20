ModernGhana logo
They were just there to spread Covid-19, talk about Mahama – Tamale Central MP reacts to NPP’s Conference

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Tamale Central Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the conduct of its 2021 National Delegates Conference.

The NPP over the weekend held this year’s conference in Kumasi at the Heroes Park.

On Sunday in particular, there was a mass gathering where President Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other leading members of the NPP took the stage to address delegates.

Speaking to TV3 on Monday, December 20, 2021, the Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed said “What they did there was a Covid spreader.”

According to the vocal parliamentarian, the NPP went to Kumasi to mock Ghanaians in the face of hardships presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amongst the many issues that popped up at the NPPs Conference, President Akufo-Addo admitted that things are currently difficult in the country.

He, however, stressed that it is not his doing and very soon Ghanaians will enjoy.

On his part, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi claimed that President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo has made Ghana better than the United States of America and the United Kingdom in terms of the development he has brought.

