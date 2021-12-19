ModernGhana logo
I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times but its not my fault — Akufo-Addo

By Reporter
2 HOURS AGO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that Ghanaians are going through difficult times at the moment.

He said many have tried hard to blame him for current hardship caused by the mess the previous government created.

He stated, “I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case.

“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around."

He said this at Juaben in the Ashanti Region when he commissioned the NPP's constituency office complex.

On the ongoing NPP national delegates conference in Kumasi, he said whoever is chosen will surely become the president after his term of office.

He urges the delegates and members of the party to be discipline in the exercise of their mandate with the call for unity among each other.

“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want.

“The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office. All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves.

“Let's comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly. No party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organizing constituency, and national delegates conferences.

“We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am therefore appealing to you all to be disciplined especially as it is happening in our stronghold,” he emphasised.

