17.12.2021 Social News

Faulty traffic and street lights threat to motorists — Road Safety Authority

17.12.2021 LISTEN

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called on duty bearers to fix the damaged street and traffic lights in the country.

The authority noted that the non-functioning traffic lights pose a danger to motorists hence, the need to get them functioning immediately.

“The continues disregard of duty bearers to these faulty and nonfunctional street lights and traffic signals undermines the internet for their installations which include the desire to influence an efficient movement of vehicles and pedestrians to minimize the potential conflicts and possible crashes.

“The authority considers the non-functionality of traffic signals and street lights as a road safety threat with the potential to increase the risk of road traffic crashes,” a statement said.

3news.com

