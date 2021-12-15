37th Farmers’ Day celebration held in Tano South Municipality

Some of the dignitaries and participants at the programme

The Tano South version of the 37th Farmers Day Celebration was held at Mansin.

The day which saw all categories of farmers from the Municipality with their farm produces displayed at the grounds gathered a large number of people under the theme “Planting For Food And Jobs - Consolidating Food Systems In Ghana.”

The programme also saw dignitaries like Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the MCE for Tano South, Hon. Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the MP for Tano South Constituency, Hon Asare Antwi, the Presiding Member for Tano South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Anthony Owusu- Amoako, Municipal coordinating Director, the Security Agencies, Hon. Assembly Members, Heads of Department and Nananom.

In an introductory speech to mark the day, the Tano South Municipal Director of Agriculture Mr. Paul Addai said the purpose of celebration was to commend the gallant farmers who through their sweat and toil have been able to produce enough for domestic consumption, provide raw materials for agro based industries and export.

Tano South Municipal Director of Agriculture Mr. Paul Addai giving his welcome address

He said the annual event was designed to honour deserving famers, fisher folks and those who directly or indirectly contribute to the development of agriculture. "It is the fact that, Agriculture is the backbone of Ghana’s economy and it is evident in the era of COVID-19."

Mr. Paul Addai noted that thirty-seven (37) years ago, the erstwhile PNDC Government instituted the National Farmers Day to honour the gallant farmers and fishermen of Ghana for their hard work and industry which resulted in enough food to feed the nation in the preceding year 1983-84.

According to him, the nation experienced an unprecedented famine due to drought which resulted in widespread bushfires throughout the length and breadth of this country.

He indicated that the event has grown from a one-day celebration at Osino in 1985, where the highest award given was a bicycle.

Mr. Paul Addai added that today the National Farmers day is now virtually a week-long celebration where prizes given include a One Hundred Thousand USD (USD 100,000.00) as seed money to expand farm business and operations, double-cabin Air-conditioned Pick-Ups, tractors, outboard motors, refrigerators, corn milling machines, Television sets etc.

Mr Addai said the theme for this year’s celebration of the famers day and is of great importance to them in the Tano South Municipal and Ghana as a whole.

He noted that the COVID 19 pandemic has proven to that "we should not be over reliant on import for the food we consume in this country especially cereals and grains (rice, maize, soya, beans). Our food system need to be consolidated in other to protect the gains made under the planting for food and jobs programme. The entire range of actors and their interlinked value –adding activities involved in the production, aggregation, processing, distribution and consumption needs to be consolidated to help actieve a common objective under the planting for food and jobs programme."

Mr. Paul Addai emphasised that modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme and the Government flagship programme, planting for food and jobs is ensuring that there is enough food in Ghana and the excess being exported.

He noted that the gains need to be consolidated through the various actors along the value chain.

According to him, agriculture in Ghana is been treated as a business through the introduction of modern farming machinery and equipment and bringing farmers together to form base organizations, business associations and supporting the needs of small scale agricultural producers and entrepreneurs to capture and add value to on-farm, post – harvest and off- farm enterprises. A total of three farmers groups have been provide with rice harvesters to help decrease post –harvest losses. The beneficiary groups are Derma rice farmers group, Onwe Nkwanta rice farmers group and Mansin rice farmers group. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic brought on them a lot of challenges which affected how they live their lives, it has however created a lot of opportunities for the gallant and hardworking farmers as the demand for locally produced food is on the increase and they can only meet this demand if they run their farmers enterprise as a business and this is what been modeled under the planting for food and jobs programme.

Mr. Addai noted that Tano South Municipal is benefiting immensely from the planting for food and jobs programme and a lot of success stories can be told under the programme. A total of Twenty–eight thousand Two Hundred and seventy – six (28,276) farmers have benefited from the Planting for Food and Jobs Progeamme, comprising of Twenty – three Thousand Three Hundred and Six- Seven ( 23,367 ) Males and Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Nine (4,909) females, inputs supplied to these farmers include the following; 10,400 bags of NPK, 335 bags of OPV, Maize, 100 bags of Hybrid Maize, 600 bags of Agra Seed Rice, 1,490 sachets of cabbage seeds and 111,100 Litres of Organic Liquid Fertilizer.

He added that farmers yield, income and standard of living have all been increased those participating in the planting for food and jobs programme. Farmers from Onwe Nkwanta, Subriso, Derma and the host community Mansin can attest to these facts. Under a special out-grower scheme under the planting for food and jobs programme to produce certified rice seeds for farmers, s total of Two Hundred and One Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy- Five Ghana Cedis, Fifty Pesewas (201,975.50) have paid to one Hundred and Forty (140) framers comprising of one Hundred and Twenty-Four (124) males and Sixteen (16) females from Derma, Mansin, Bechem and Onwe Nkwanta. Before the introduction of the out-growers scheme developed in the Municipal, the metric tones per hector of Agra was 2.8 and now it has been increased to 3.7 metric tones per hector. The maize farmers participating under the planting for food and jobs programme are having theirs maize grains been purchased like cocoa with weighing scales within the Tano South Municipal. A total number of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis( 50,000.00) have been paid to Seventy (70) maize farmers from Techimantia, Akobro, Asuboi, Wraponho, Tweapase and Subriso under a special arrangement with KHAAPAD ENTERPRISE and more farmers and aggregators are going to be brought onboard for the 2022 farming season.

Mr. Addai said consolidation of the food system in Ghana cannot be complete without livestock and fishery sector because these two provides the proteins in our diets which are very essential for our body development. Under the rearing for food and jobs, livestock farmers are being provided with cockerels. A total number of fifty –Two (52) farmers with Thirty-One (31) being males and Twenty-One (21) being females. In general, there has been an improvement in the housing of animals, decrease in incidents and I will edge all livestock farmers to work hand in hand with the livestock and veterinary officers for the municipal to achieve self-sufficiency in meat production. He furthers said, the criteria in the selection of the award winners cut across the country of Ghana; some of which are Diversified and integrated farming operations, Scale of operation, Knowledge of husbandry practices, Environmental awareness and relevant practices, Identification of farming problems and innovation, Record Keeping, Adoption of new technology, General impression of the farmers and the farm, post-harvest activities, contribution to his/ her community among other things.

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi in his welcome address said the NPP government’s agriculture intervention programmes introduced has helped many people to acquire sustainable jobs.

The Tano South Municipal chief executive, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi giving the keynote address

Hon. Takyi said this year’s theme is most appropriate for this year’s celebration, considering the robustness shown in the agriculture sector in the midst of coronavirus. There has been a lot of resilience, in ensuring availability of food and raw materials to feed the masses and agro-processing industries in the country. Farmers in the country have not allowed the coronavirus pandemic to disrupt the farming season but continue to put food on the table of all of us at this time where stronger immune system is required to combat the pandemic.

He noted that almost all countries are experiencing food insufficiency and are concentrating on using what is available to countries of need at exorbitant prices, if there is any time in the country’s history that farmers must be appreciated, is now.

He added that the major dimension of any country’s security is to ensure food security and the availability of jobs for the teaming unemployed youth. In recognition of this, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since his assumption of office on 7th January, 2017 has undertaken a number of intervention to improve food security and create employment for the teaming youth.

One of such major intervention is the planting for food and jobs which has helped farmers tremendously, resulting in the increase in agriculture productivity. This programme made available to farmers input at subsidized rates, and it is important to stress that this Municipality benefitted hugely from the PFJ Programme. The government through the implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs initiative had employed number of the unemployed youth and extension officers.

Hon. Takyi said, the nature of the programme has also attracted a number of the youth into the agriculture sector. The President under his stewardship has bonded well with farmers and has a full appreciation of the problems and solution needed to fast-track government’s agriculture modernization and transformation agenda resulting on a number of interventions undertaken. He continue that the government through the ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development is implementing the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) OF Which Mansin is among the communities benefitting from the project in Tano South.

The objective of the project is to support the government to strengthen the Safety Net System that improve productivity of the poor. The component of the project which is currently being implemented in Mansin is the productive inclusive activities for the extremely poor household and Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) which aims at extending income earning opportunities to poor households. This component focuses at assisting the Assembly to maintain or rehabilitate assets that can improve productivity of communities and respond to the anticipated climate change. This explains why the dam is currently being rehabilitated to support year round production.

He said, this component focuses at assisting the assembly to maintain or rehabilitate assets that can improve productivity of communities and respond to the anticipated climate change. This explains why the dam is currently being rehabilitated to support year round production. He disclosed that the implementation of this programme has resulted in the following nursery and plantations; 10,000 coconut nursery at Mansin, 12.5 ACRE Coconut Plantation at Mansin, 12.5 Acre Coconut Plantation at Kwasu, 10, 000 Oil Palm Nursery at Dwomo, 12.5 Acre Oil Palm Plantation at Dwomo, 12.5 Oil Palm Plantation at Tweapease, 12.5 Oil Palm Plantation at Derma. He edge farmers who are interested in coconut and oil palm seedlings could contact the Department of Agriculture for some of the seedlings at free of charge. These policies are in line with the governments Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme aimed at improving income levels of our gallant farmers and also serve as raw material base for the smooth implementation of the ‘’ One District One Factory’’ Agenda

On road infrastructure hon. Takyi said, is key to the development of the agriculture value chain that is why upon the assumption of office in 2017 himself and Hon. Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere (MP) worked tirelessly to get the attention from the government to fix some of the roads. The effect of the result is the construction of Bechem- Techimantia – Akomadan road and Techimantia –Derma- Asuoso road, Bechem town roads and occasional reshaping of other feeder roads in the Municipality including Bechem- Kwasu road to ensure smooth movement of farm produce to the market centers within and outside the Municipality.

Hon. Takyi thanked Newmont Ghana Ahafo Mines for their contribution towards last year and this year’s farmers day celebration and took the opportunity to appeal for more support in the subsequent events. he emphasize that the government is poised in supporting all players in the food/agriculture value chain in the country, including livestock, agro-processing, marketing, storage and job creation and sustainability in order to ensure success. He inform them that fortunately the ‘’ One Distract One Factory’’ project which is ongoing at Dwomo is almost complete. It is envisaged that the factory will start operation in the first quarter of next year (2022) and will utilize palm fruits farmers with this Municipality.

He again commend the farmers and awardees for their useful contribution in ensuring availability of food and raw materials to feed our industries and urge awardees to even work harder to win Regional and National awards in future.

In a short but impressive speech, the MP for Tano South Constituency Hon. Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere thanked gallants farmers for coming in their numbers to celebrate the Municipality version of the 37th Farmers’ Day and defined Farmers’ Day as a day set aside by government to honour farmers irrespective of their age, colour, religion, political affiliation etc.

Hon. Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere MP for Tano South Constituency speaking at the programme

He advised the populaces to help reduce high cause of farm products. According to him farm products are less expensive in the Municipality and specifically in the Ahafo Region but when the food products get to Accra prices becomes very expensive due to transportation and what we called middle men which is affecting as people in the cities not to experience less price of food product and wish the media will take it up.

Hon. Sekyere added that, bushfire is another headache in the country which is destroying the farm lands and pleaded with the chief to back them with their support to fight bushfires in the municipality and Ahafo as a whole. The former President John Agyekum Kuffuor used to arrest the chiefs whenever there is a bushfire in an area with the one who set the fire. He appealed to everyone to help spread the information to others about bush fires. On roads he said, effect has been made for the construction of Bechem- Techimantia – Akomadan road and Techimantia –Derma- Asuoso road and occasional reshaping of other feeder roads in the Municipality to ensure smooth movement of farm produce to the market centers within the Municipality and donated Ghc 10,000.00 from his common fun to be shared Ghc 5,000.00 each to the best Female Farmer and Disable famer and urged others to emulate them.

The 2021 Municipal overall best farmer Mr. Samuel Oduro thanked the Municpal Assembly for the honor done to him and commended government for the numerous interventions put in place to support agricultural sector to help farmers get higher yields

The best farmer 2021 Mr. Samuel Oduro receiving his certificate from the dignitaries