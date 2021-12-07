2021 national best farmer touts Planting for Food and Jobs as Akufo-Addo’s best policy

07.12.2021 LISTEN

Mohammed Mashud, the 2021 National Best Farmer has described Planting for Food and Jobs as the best policy initiated by the Akufo-Addo government since it took over from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the best farmer said although the policy has its challenges, it beats Free SHS and all other initiatives introduced by government in the last five years.

“The Planting for Food and Job programme has been a very successful programme and as a farmer, I will tout it as the best policy for the president’s government,” Mohammed Mashud shared in the interview.

The 2021 National Best Farmer continued, “Accessibility to fertilisers for the past four years has been very fantastic, it is only this year we had challenges, we thought it is only Ghana during the time we were looking for fertilisers.”

“But upon reading around we can see that it is a global problem, and they said there is a shortage of nitrogen, so even with Britain and China they are having problems with it.”

With the smuggling of fertiliser a major concern to all farmers in the country, Mohammed Mashud recommends that the government should privatise the supply of fertilisers under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to deal with the illegality.

The Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship campaign of the government, with five implementation modules.