ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.12.2021 Social News

2021 national best farmer touts Planting for Food and Jobs as Akufo-Addo’s best policy

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2021 national best farmer touts Planting for Food and Jobs as Akufo-Addo’s best policy
07.12.2021 LISTEN

Mohammed Mashud, the 2021 National Best Farmer has described Planting for Food and Jobs as the best policy initiated by the Akufo-Addo government since it took over from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the best farmer said although the policy has its challenges, it beats Free SHS and all other initiatives introduced by government in the last five years.

“The Planting for Food and Job programme has been a very successful programme and as a farmer, I will tout it as the best policy for the president’s government,” Mohammed Mashud shared in the interview.

The 2021 National Best Farmer continued, “Accessibility to fertilisers for the past four years has been very fantastic, it is only this year we had challenges, we thought it is only Ghana during the time we were looking for fertilisers.”

“But upon reading around we can see that it is a global problem, and they said there is a shortage of nitrogen, so even with Britain and China they are having problems with it.”

With the smuggling of fertiliser a major concern to all farmers in the country, Mohammed Mashud recommends that the government should privatise the supply of fertilisers under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to deal with the illegality.

The Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship campaign of the government, with five implementation modules.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kumbungu MP supports 11 schools with furniture
07.12.2021 | Social News
Enforce sanitation bye-laws — Akwamuhene tells Sunyani Municipal Assembly
07.12.2021 | Social News
Day-old baby boy dumped at Abura Katayiase
07.12.2021 | Social News
Accra: Land guards set new police station ablaze at Tenbibiano
07.12.2021 | Social News
15 pesewas reduction in fuel prices insignificant but welcoming – Commercial drivers
07.12.2021 | Social News
Do not deny your children right to education — Dr.Adutwum urge farmers
07.12.2021 | Social News
Drivers disappointed over 15pesewas reduction in fuel price at only GOIL stations
07.12.2021 | Social News
We'll protect our lands without resorting to violence — Youth of Wasipe
07.12.2021 | Social News
Less than 40% of refugees have registered for relocation
07.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line