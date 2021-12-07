ModernGhana logo
Give your members identification – IGP tells Courier Association

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board, POMAB on Monday, 6th December, 2021 held a stakeholder engagement with the National Courier Association -Ghana.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss safety and security issues affecting courier operators and how to reduce accidents involving motorbike riders especially during the festive season.

The meeting was moderated by Mr. Kwame Bekoe, President of the association. Also present was the Monitoring and Evaluation officer from the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission.

Members of the Courier Services raised several concerns including all riders being tagged as armed robbers, frequent harassment and lack of civility from some police officers, indiscipline on the part of some commercial riders resulting in accidents, destruction of car mirrors among others. They, therefore, appealed to the Police Administration for more consultations with their leadership to reduce reckless road accidents involving motor-bikes.

The Police Administration on its part, pledged to immediately address the police-related concerns.

The leadership of the association was charged to introduce some form of identification for their members such as uniforms and badges.

Association members were informed that the Police Service was putting in place a mechanism to monitor, arrest and prosecute recalcitrant riders.

The riders were urged to be ambassadors of good riding and an example for other riders.

They were also advised to observe all road traffic regulations to save lives during the Christmas season and beyond.

---Classfmonline.com

