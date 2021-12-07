Mobraz Farms emerge Best Poultry and Livestock Farmer for Greater Accra Region

Mobraz Farms, a subsidiary of the Mobraz Group of companies, has emerged as the best poultry and livestock brand in the Greater Accra Regions at the 2021 Farmers’ Day celebration.

The award seeks to reward and appreciate the hard work of farmers for their contribution to food sustainability across the country.

Their win came as no surprise to many as the brand over the past few years has introduced some innovation to its processes and farm practices.

Mobraz Farms, dealers in poultry (Broilers, Layers, Cockerels, Eggs, Guinea fowls and Turkeys) is also into under livestock production (cattle, sheep and goats).

The company do not only rear these animals but have moved a step further to processing and the delivery of either live or dressed birds all under strict sanitary conditions, meeting all regulatory compliances and standards.

Mobraz Farms offers abattoir and cold store services as part of its operations in the agriculture value chain. The company has also introduced a product called marinated chicken, guinea fowl and beef which are ready for grilling and consumption.

Sarki Alhaji Umar Salifu, an executive board member of Mobraz Farms, picking the award on behalf of the group said, "We thank the Almighty Allah for the honour we have received today. This is indeed proof that hard work pays and we're grateful for the award and recognition at this year’s Farmers Day.

"This is only the beginning of greater things and improved service as we shall continue to do our best and serve our customers to the best of our ability, and make sure people consume wholesome meat."

The 37th edition of Famers Day was celebrated at the Schools and Colleges Park in Adisadel at Cape Coast on the 3rd of December, 2021.