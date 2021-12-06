ModernGhana logo
Major Mahama case: Caution and charge statements were obtained legally — Court

Social News Major Mahama case: Caution and charge statements were obtained legally — Court
An Accra High Court has ruled on the mini-trial in the late Maxwell Mahama trial and said evidence showed that investigation caution and charge statements were obtained legally.

The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, therefore, overruled the objections raised by Counsel for A2, A3, A5, A6, A7 and A11.

The mini trial was necessitated by objections from the Defence Counsel to the tendering of some cautioned and charged statements.

The ruling now gave the prosecution, through its witness, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwah, the investigator in the trial and the last of the prosecution witnesses, the chance to tender the exhibits as part of his evidence.

The case was subsequently adjourned to December 13, 2021, for the continuation of the substantive trial.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are: William Baah, the Assemblymember of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame, aka Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are: John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

GNA

