You told Ghanaians we are not in normal times so why impose elegy? — Group questions Akufo-Addo

The Center for Excellence Leadership and Accountable Governance (CFELAG) has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo government over plans to implement the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, December 4, 2021, CFELAG Executive Director Dr. Z.O Hunter said it is shocking government is seeking to adopt such a dangerous policy after President Akufo-Addo had publicly admitted that we are not in normal times.

“You told us we are not in normal times so why are you bringing elegy?” Dr. Z.O Hunter quizzes.

He said the e-Levy is an oppressive tax and will bring hardship to Ghanaians. According to him, times are dire and for that matter this is not the time for government to impose more suffering on Ghanaians.

“We don’t need it. The people at the grassroots do not need the e-levy. They are the voice of this country. My mother in my village, she does not need this e-levy. The masses don’t want it and it’s clear. Maybe 10 years we can think about E-Levy,” Dr. Z.O Hunter said at the press conference.

In his recommendation, the CFELAG Executive Director said government should scrap the E-Levy and rather concentrate on making investments in agriculture and technology.

He argued that with such move, government will be assured of raking in enough revenue to develop the country for the good of all Ghanaians.

“We must increase the productivity of agriculture. The government must invest in agriculture. I believe the government can make more revenue when government invests more money into agriculture and technology. That’s my suggestion and it will help this country very well,” Dr. Z.O Hunter added.