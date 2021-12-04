Sekondi: National Security operatives seize fuel confiscated by Customs

Persons believed to be National Security operatives accompanied by military personnel allegedly took away unknown quantities of confiscated diesel in the possession of Customs officials at the Albert Bosomtwe Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi Friday evening.

Narrating the incident in an interview, Wilfred Amoquandoh, who is the Leader of the Customs Division Patrol Team, said the officers on November 29th, 2021, as part of their anti-illegal petroleum combating operation, confiscated offloaded fuel into stationed tanks at the Fishing Harbour from a vessel.

Wilfred Amoquandoh

He said, although they started investigating the issue after informing all appropriate stakeholders, the suspected National Security operatives yesterday came and forcefully took away the fuel without any authorization documents after breaking into the padlocks of the tanks.

“They confronted us on [Thursday] but because we were not too sure… we did not release the goods to them. So they came with reinforcements [on Friday evening].”

“There has not been any documentation given to us authorizing them to take the fuel from the tank or to take it from custody of Customs to their custody.”

“We have informed our bosses and are standing by for any instructions that will be given,” Wilfred Amoquando said.

