Toll booth workers jubilate over rejection of 2022 'agyenkwa' budget

Ghana Toll booth workers have lauded the Minority in Parliament for gallantly rejecting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by government.

They have described the position taken by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament against the government policy statement as reasonable which reflects on the interest of the masses.

Any attempt by the government to influence the minority to rescind their decision to reject the budget according to them, will be in bad taste since Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD's) numbering about 700 who work at toll booths across the country will lose their livelihoods.

They have therefore charged the NDC MP's to remain resolute in their bold decision to fight and defend the less privileged in the society.

Kofi Atoma, an executive member of the Ghana Toll booth workers who works as a supervisor at Pobiman toll booth in Accra speaking to Onua TV on Monday, November 29, maintained that they were thrilled when Parliament announced the rejection of the Agyenkwa budget.

Parliament, for the first time in the fourth Republic, has rejected the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the 2022 financial year which was presented to the House on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This follows divided opinions from the majority and minority caucuses on some of the policies stated in the budget, especially the closure of toll booths on all public roads and the newly introduced levy, Electronic Levy (E-Levy).

The toll booth workers who are mostly PWD's have challenged the minority in parliament to approve the Budget Statement and Economic Policy if only the government makes a review in restoring the operation of the toll booths on public roads.

Meanwhile, they have refuted the claims that Toll Collection is the major cause of traffic in Ghana.

---3news.com