Kufuor congratulates ‘alma mater’ Prempeh College for winning 2021 NSMQ

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ex-Ghana President, John Agyekum Kufuor has extended his congratulations to his former school, Prempeh College for emerging as champions of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Kumasi-based school on Friday, November 26, 2021, competed in the finals of this year’s contest staged at the KNUST campus for the first time in the history of the NSMQ.

Competing against Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) Legon and Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), Prempeh reigned supreme to win the ultimate prize at the end of a heated five-round contest.

Elated with the win for his former school, ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor took to his Twitter page after the contest to congratulate Prempeh College.

He tweeted, “Congratulations! Prempeh College Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. So proud of you guys.”

2021 NSMQ end of contest results

Prempeh College – 53 Points

Presec Legon - 49 Points

Ketasco - 30 Points

