Battor: One suspect arrested for alleged murder, dumping of 60-year-old man

Police at Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have arrested a suspect, Tetteh Ofoe for allegedly murdering and damping a man believed to be in his early 60s in a manhole of a latrine pit.

A search in his apartment according to police retrieved two machetes and suspected bloodstains in his porch.

Mrs Effia Tenge, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who doubled as the Director of Public Affairs of the Volta Regional Police Command explained that someone who used the toilet noticed a strong stench from the pit on Tuesday, November 23 at dawn.

She added that, with the help of touch light, they noticed it was a decomposed body with maggots all over.

She continued that, the person informed the Assemblymember of the area, Mr Edward Kikrobeti, Police, Environmental Health Officers and some elders of the town who helped removed the slab covering the pit and eventually retrieved the dead body.

Mrs Tenge stated that inspections on the deceased body shows the right thigh and the hands were almost rotten.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Battor Catholic Hospital pending autopsy.

The suspect Mr Ofoe is still with the police assisting with investigation.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
