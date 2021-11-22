[AUDIO] Crook Wontumi sponsored independent candidates to oust incumbent MPs for his selfish interest — Former chairman alleges

More than four independent candidates from within the New Patriotic Party in Ashanti Region contested some key incumbent Members of Parliament in the 2020 elections.

In a recent media interview granted by the former Fomena chairman, Mr Akwasi Nti on Monday, November 22, he alleged that the independent candidates were sponsored by the Ashanti regional chairman of the party, Mr Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi to drive out the incumbent MPs.

"If Wontumi is honest, he should tell us how and why an independent candidate contested Joseph Osei-Wusu in Bekwai Constituency. He won’t tell you. Ask him about Benito’s Constituency, Isaac Asiamah of Atwima Mponua, Patricia Appiagyei of Asokwa, MANSO Adubea and Kumawu Constituencies. We all witnessed what happened at Kumawu.

"He sponsored people to contest all these key parliamentarians. Wontumi doesn’t care about putting the party on the line to satisfy his selfish interest. I know him very well and so I know exactly what I’m talking about," he stated.

When queried by the host why the leader of a party who is supposed to garner votes will sponsor others against his own people, Mr Nti stated that the regional chairman will risk everything to please his ego.

“You’ve no idea what Wontumi can do. That man is a crook. He wouldn’t mind risking everything for the downfall of another. He’s a pathological liar too. See, he can lie to make everyone hate you. You people don’t know! he yelled.

Few weeks into the elections, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo stated emphatically that he wouldn't work with any party member that defies party rules to contest as independent.

“You should not vote for such characters since they are only out there to create confusion,” he insisted.

Few of these independent candidates stepped down before the polls while the others also lost to the incumbents.

Listen to audio interview below: