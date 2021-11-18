Institute for Energy Security’s Fritz Moses nominated for Rising Star Award

18.11.2021 LISTEN

Fritz Moses, a research analyst with the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 5th edition of the Ghana Energy Awards 2021.

The awards ceremony will take place on 19th November, 2021at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra under the theme, “Digitalised Energy Sector: The Key for a Resilient Economic Future.”

Fritz Moses is an industry player working as a Research Analyst with the Institute for Energy Security (IES) where he undertakes both qualitative and quantitative research work on the entire energy value chain in Ghana and globally.

His research work seeks to propose the most efficient and effective solutions to today’s energy and environmental challenges with large focus on energy security.

The Rising Star Award is given to a young individual in the energy sector whose accomplishments distinguish them as emerging leaders in the sector. These individuals must be between eighteen (18) and thirty-five (35) years.

He was selected as a member of the 2020 cohort of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES Ghana), Young Leadership Programme (YLP) held across the southern sector of Ghana in 2020. Around the same time, he was selected to participate in the Training of Trainers by the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) in a fully virtual event held in 2020.

Fritz Moses has grown to become the Star of the Institute for Energy Security (IES) following his strong and informed positions on issues relating to the energy sector in Ghana and beyond.

He has several articles and publications in his name that have been publicised on several local and international media outlets over the period since joining the IES.

He has also been invited to speak on the energy sector on several media platforms across the country. He has undoubtedly become the go-to person for several media outlets wishing to speak to the IES on energy-related matters in the country.

Fritz was vocal on many media platforms during the power crisis experienced at the beginning of the year in 2021. Through the press releases and Media engagements, his advocacy saw the engagement of the government and its agencies with Civil Society groups in understanding the issues affecting efficient power delivery.

He works on the bi-weekly fuel price projection from the IES which he executes with precision and timely.

His works as a researcher in the energy sector and the fuel price projection are done with excellence and accuracy to ensure that Ghanaians and industry players like himself are able to appreciate the full view of his position. Fritz advocated for the review of the works by GRIDCo to reduce the Transmission losses suffered by the company in order to save more losses in capital lost by the State.

His work was published in November 2020 by several media platforms in Ghana.

His analysis touched on the increasing levels of power transmission losses since 2013 which was a review of the Electricity Supply Plans from 2008 to 2019. The review showed that Ghana had lost close to $150 million just to transmission losses that were accounted for within the period specified.

He identified that the losses were largely due to technical inefficiencies that had been allowed to pester for years in the power transmission grid. His analysis warned of possible power transmission challenges if the issue revealed is not addressed. It was not surprising then when in 2021 the power supply challenges were experienced in Ghana and were later found to be as a result of inefficiencies in the power transmission infrastructure.

Government reassured of its desire to invest either directly or indirectly into the Transmission grid of GRIDCo.

Works have so far advanced in making the grid robust after years of negligence and dwindling investor interest.

He believes that Ghana and Africa as a whole can become self-sufficient in its energy needs if it can build local potential and intentionally develop its energy sources. He hopes that, with vast renewable energy sources, countries within Africa, including Ghana will start to look at ways to attract foreign investments into its energy sources.

He works as a volunteer with The Leadership Council (TLC) in Accra where he serves as marketing and legal affairs lead. He also saw to the formation of the first ever Fante Students Union on the University of Ghana Campus to serve as conduit for students’ engagement with others within the various Fante communities.

The Ghana Energy Awards aims to recognise the efforts, innovation and excellent stalwarts within the energy sector and celebrate the tremendous work of players nominated under various categories.