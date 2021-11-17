Prophetess murdered in Tarkwa under bizarre circumstances

17.11.2021 LISTEN

Prophetess Mrs Rose Boafo Ampofo, a 37-year-old resident of Akyempim near Tarkwa in the Western Region, has been murdered under bizarre circumstances by some unknown assailants.

The deceased was the founder of Word of Knowledge Church at Tarkwa-Akyempim.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday at about 2pm at her church premises at Akyempim near the Tarkwa DVLA office where she also has her residence with her husband.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that after the afternoon prayers on Monday at about 2pm, the prophetess was in the counselling room and some of the members of the church who were around assumed she was engaged in counselling session.

According to sources, someone wanted to interact with her so the person called the prophetess on her phone but there was no response.

The person later called the deceased’s husband on his phone and said he wanted to talk to prophetess.

“So the husband went to the counselling room to tell the wife but when he opened the door, he saw the wife lying in a pool of blood motionless,” a resident narrated.

According to reports, it was revealed that the prophetess’ throat was slit and was also stabbed multiple times in the abdomen until her intestines gushed out.

It was after the incident that some people around pointed out that they saw certain guys who came around in a taxi cab, entering and exiting the counselling room, but they thought they were church members, looking at the way they were dressed.

The Tarkwa Divisional Crime Officer, Supt Kusi Appiah confirmed the deadly incident.

According to him, information reaching the police indicates that about six men came to the church premises in a taxi cab and after their 'operation', they sped off without any trace.

He said the body of the prophetess was found in a pool of blood by the husband when he went searching for her.

The police have since conveyed the body to the morgue pending autopsy.

---Daily Guide