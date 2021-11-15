ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2021 BECE: Refrain from exam malpractice; it can jeopardize your future – GNECC to candidates

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
News 2021 BECE: Refrain from exam malpractice; it can jeopardize your future – GNECC to candidates
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has urged candidates sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to stay away from all forms of malpractices throughout the exam period.

According to the advocacy group, engaging in malpractice has the tendency to jeopardize the future of candidates and hence must be avoided.

“We wish all candidates well as they sit the exam and hope earnestly that all will come out with flying colours. We would also want to admonish all candidates to refrain from all forms of exam malpractices as this will jeopardize their future and adversely affect the quality of human resource development for Ghana,” part of a statement from GNECC has said.

Applauding the relentless efforts of all teachers, students, and all other stakeholders within the education support value chain for the diverse contributions made to make ready these candidates for this year's BECE Examination, GNECC has also urged all to remain mindful of the COVID 19 safety protocols throughout the 2021 BECE period.

This year’s BECE is staying today, November 15, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Below is the full GNECC statement:

1115202135842-23041q5ddx-46155816-fe63-4d7e-86f4-e61d1c19f0a3

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
WAEC assures of ‘leak-free’ exams as 2021 BECE begins
15.11.2021 | Education
Saboba drowning: GNAT seeks guidelines on use of pupils after school
15.11.2021 | Education
A/R: Avoid exam cheating – Sam Pyne advises 2021 BECE candidates
15.11.2021 | Education
571,894 candidates write 2021 BECE today
15.11.2021 | Education
Make TVET visible — Teachers told
14.11.2021 | Education
2021 BECE: Sagnerigu Youth Parliament holds empowerment seminar for candidates in Tamale
14.11.2021 | Education
MP donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates, promises scholarship for best candidates
14.11.2021 | Education
Salaga South MP donates 1,100 mathematical sets to BECE candidates
14.11.2021 | Education
ANWANYA D/A JHS initiates democratic methods of selecting school prefects
13.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line