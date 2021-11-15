2021 BECE: Refrain from exam malpractice; it can jeopardize your future – GNECC to candidates

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has urged candidates sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to stay away from all forms of malpractices throughout the exam period.

According to the advocacy group, engaging in malpractice has the tendency to jeopardize the future of candidates and hence must be avoided.

“We wish all candidates well as they sit the exam and hope earnestly that all will come out with flying colours. We would also want to admonish all candidates to refrain from all forms of exam malpractices as this will jeopardize their future and adversely affect the quality of human resource development for Ghana,” part of a statement from GNECC has said.

Applauding the relentless efforts of all teachers, students, and all other stakeholders within the education support value chain for the diverse contributions made to make ready these candidates for this year's BECE Examination, GNECC has also urged all to remain mindful of the COVID 19 safety protocols throughout the 2021 BECE period.

This year’s BECE is staying today, November 15, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Below is the full GNECC statement: