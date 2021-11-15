ModernGhana logo
Good will message from the General Manager, EPCG Schools & Director of Education to 2021 BECE candidates

By Tulasi Mathias
Marian J.A Adzroe (Mrs.)General Manager EPCG Schools & Director of Education.Marian J.A Adzroe (Mrs.)General Manager EPCG Schools & Director of Education.
15.11.2021

On behalf of the Moderator and Standing Committee of General Assembly of Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, Education Committee of the EPCG, Our dedicated Regional Managers and on my own behalf, I wish to thank all my hard working headteachers and teachers who have sacrificed their time, energy and resources in diverse ways in preparing this year's BECE candidates for their final exams.

To all my dear pupils, I say ayekoo! You have made all of us proud, as you begin your exam tomorrow, I pray for good health throughout the examination period, be focused and God's blessings will crown your efforts.

I know how hard you've studied for this exam and I also know the hours that have gone into your preparation.

Remember examination malpractices like carrying foreign materials, mobile phone etc. to the examination hall not allowed. Also be reminded that cheating, talking and exchanging of items in an examination room is not permitted. Believe in yourselves and what your teachers have tought you over the years and you can make it.

Remain calm even after the examination and avoid destruction as we expect you to maintain the high Presbyterian moral values inculcated into you. Best of luck.

Signed:

Marian J.A Adzroe (Mrs.)

General Manager EPCG Schools & Director of Education.

