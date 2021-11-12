ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Delay in releasing GM cowpea variety is a deliberate plan to impoverish us" – Seed producers

By Nana Yaw Reuben Jnr
News / Agriculture
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Northern and Upper East Regional Branches of the Seed Producers Association of Ghana said delays in releasing the Genetically Modified cowpea variety to them for commercial production by the relevant state institutions is a deliberate plan to impoverish them.

Mr. Alhassan Amadu, Northern Regional President of the Association said Nigeria has commercialized this same variety and that their colleagues are currently growing it.

“Nigeria and other neighbouring countries have a higher share in our cowpea market. Very soon they will export grains of this very easy to grow cowpea variety to our market and we will be less competitive because the price of their cowpea will be lower than ours.

"Consumers will buy theirs because ours will remain expensive because of the high cost of production due to insecticide use,” he said.

A statement read by Mr. Alhassan Amadu, Northern Regional President of the Association, at a press conference in Tamale, said the delay had prevented cowpea farmers from cultivating healthy seeds that would boost productivity and increase crop yield.

11112021101619-m5htk8v331-cowpea

He indicated that ECOWAS region is moving towards a free trade regime which would see the potential movement of goods freely including GM seeds and food from Nigeria to Ghana.

“Ghana should therefore position itself to take advantage and produce our own needed GM versions of seed to prevent smuggling because the GM varieties will perform better than the conventional seed varieties of cowpea we have in Ghana.

"The Ministers at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation must be forward looking and support the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SARI) to ensure the GM seeds are commercialized for farmers.

"Ghana produces only 57,000 tons of cowpea annually although our estimated annual demand is approximately 169,000 tons.

"The deficit is catered for by imports from other West African countries, notably Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Niger.

"No wonder delicacies made from cowpea such as ‘red – red’, ‘waakye’ and ‘koose’ are expensive these days,” he said.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview, Prof. Walter Alhassan, Senior Adviser Program for Biosafety Systems in Ghana and member of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Ghana (OFAB) Programming Committee indicated that the GM cowpea variety is ready.

“We are counting on the approval of the National Biosafety Authority to authorize the release of the seeds to farmers,” he said.

Mr. Yaw Gyau, a farmer and a member of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana said seed growers have to spearhead the agenda and communicate well on the issues bothering our business.

“We challenge anyone who has contrary scientific evidence on the GM Cowpea, to come out and disprove our scientists who have worked on this seed,” he said.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
BASICS model offers a new window of opportunity for Africa to ramp up yields to more than 20 tons per hectare
10.11.2021 | Agriculture
Rainforest alliance empower journalists to help boost agriculture
06.11.2021 | Agriculture
Galamsey destroying cocoa farms at Kwasoagya and Campso communities
05.11.2021 | Agriculture
Rice farmers in Tolon district benefits from the MAG program
03.11.2021 | Agriculture
U/E/R: Field day demonstration on improve Frafra Potato Varieties held at Kongo
28.10.2021 | Agriculture
Agriculture is profitable, go into it — Women urged
22.10.2021 | Agriculture
Stop treating us like poor puppets with no old-age financial security — Cocoa farmers angry with COCOBOD over dodgy rollout of Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme
22.10.2021 | Agriculture
A/R: Cocoa farmers educated on swollen shoot disease and it effects on output
21.10.2021 | Agriculture
Farmers in Bono East ready to grow GM cowpea
15.10.2021 | Agriculture
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line