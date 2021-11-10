Tidal Wave: Government's lackadaisical posture in handling problem shows lack of compassion – CFF Ghana

Listen to article

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GHANA) has said the lackadaisical posture of the government in handling the Tidal Wave matter in the Volta Region shows a lack of compassion for the people.

In the last few days, the people of Ketu South, Anlo, and Keta constituencies have been lamenting after tidal waves displaced them from their various homes.

Amid calls for the government to make the necessary provisions to cater to the needs of the people, CFF-Ghana has issued a statement accusing the government of neglect.

According to the foundation, the government is not being sensitive enough to the plight of Ketu South tidal wave victims.

"In fact, anecdotal accounts suggest that the affected communities and a section of the public consider government's lackadaisical posture in handling the problem as lack of compassion and empathy towards the people of Ketu South; a situation which seems to have laid credence to the fact that government is being insensitive to the plights of the traumatized communities," part of the statement issued on November 10 has said.

CFF-Ghana in a call wants H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to adopt lasting solutions to solve the annual problem of Tidal Waves.

"By this release, we are calling on the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to take urgent measures in finding a lasting solution to the annual occurrence of the tidal wave destruction of communities along the sea in Ketu South.

"NADMO must quickly step in to support affected victims with the needed relief items," the CFF-Ghana statement added.

Earlier today, NADMO has made available relief items to residents of the affected areas with plans in plans to provide more.

Government is not being sensitive enough to the plight of Ketu South tidal wave victims.

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF GHANA) has observed with total disappointment and pain the seeming neglect of victims affected by the tidal waves in Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region of Ghana.

The loss of several properties and displacement caused by the tidal waves in that part of the country cannot be underestimated.

We are aware of several appeals by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie to get government support in finding lasting solution to the long standing problem of the area but has however not received any serious attention from government as expected.

In fact, anecdotal accounts suggest that the affected communities and a section of the public consider government's lackadaisical posture in handling the problem as lack of compassion and empathy towards the people of Ketu South; a situation which seems to have laid credence to the fact that government is being insensitive to the plights of the traumatized communities.

While at it, we wish to encourage all victims to be resolute and hopeful in this challenging times as we continue to advocate for the problem to be fixed.

By this release, we are calling on the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to take urgent measures in finding a lasting solution to the annual occurrence of the tidal wave destruction of communities along the sea in Ketu South. NADMO must quickly step in to support affected victims with the needed relief items.

Also, CFF GHANA recommends that the Municipal Assembly engages the traditional authories and other relevant state agencies to get temporary alternative shelters for the victims while government work to finding a permanent solution to the problem.

