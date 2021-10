Bawumia to speak on digital economy on November 2

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver a public lecture on the digital economy on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced.

The public lecture, which will be hosted by Ashesi University, will also have an interactive session with students of the university on how digitalisation is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

Dr Bawumia, who has spearheaded the government's successful digitalisation drive, is expected to explain the government’s vision, the measures that have been undertaken so far and address the impact of digitalisation on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

Several international organisations will be present and with Ghana globally renowned as a digitalisation pacesetter on the African continent, Dr Bawumia is also expected to highlight the country's success story to inspire the continent.