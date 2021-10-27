ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Headlines

Bawumia to speak on digital economy on November 2

Bawumia to speak on digital economy on November 2
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver a public lecture on the digital economy on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced.

The public lecture, which will be hosted by Ashesi University, will also have an interactive session with students of the university on how digitalisation is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

Dr Bawumia, who has spearheaded the government's successful digitalisation drive, is expected to explain the government’s vision, the measures that have been undertaken so far and address the impact of digitalisation on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

Several international organisations will be present and with Ghana globally renowned as a digitalisation pacesetter on the African continent, Dr Bawumia is also expected to highlight the country's success story to inspire the continent.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'Withdraw hate-filled anti-LGBTQ+ bill fast fast' – Amnesty International
27.10.2021 | Headlines
We are dismayed at CHRAJ, NCCE’s loud silence on anti-LGBTQ+ bill, attacks; do the right thing – Akoto Ampaw, others
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Construct your own roads if you can build GHS5m mansions; stop putting pressure on government – Botwe to developers
27.10.2021 | Headlines
No energy to solve health issues but you say no delay to pass anti-LGBTQI bill – Group tackles Bagbin
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo cuts sod for US$24.8 million housing project for troops; presents 50 vehicles to army
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin summons police to privileges committee over harassment of Madina MP
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo presents 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups to GAF to fight terrorists
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Security: We need to do more to prevent terrorism – Bawumia
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Bole: Two robbers shot dead in gun battle with police; notorious gang leader hospitalised
27.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line