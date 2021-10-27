ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo presents 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups to GAF to fight terrorists

By Reporter
Akufo-Addo presents 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups to GAF to fight terrorists
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has retooled the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to protect the country against external attacks.

He presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups, to GAF.

In a tweet, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the retooling of the Forces will help contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along our northern borders.

"On 27th October 2021, H.E @NAkufoAddo presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups, to the Armed Forces, which will help contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along our northern borders," he stated in a post.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Security: We need to do more to prevent terrorism – Bawumia
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Bole: Two robbers shot dead in gun battle with police; notorious gang leader hospitalised
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Osagyefo 'ayekoo' — Akufo-Addo lauds Okyenhene's Climate Change fight
27.10.2021 | Headlines
UK Anglican Bishops to question Anglican Church Ghana support for anti-gay bill
27.10.2021 | Headlines
'Your gymnastics won't stop judgment day from coming' – AG to Stephen Opuni
27.10.2021 | Headlines
‘Tweaa’ there is no power in the bible; it only contains history – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Deliver us from our unfortunate debts – New UG Chancellor to Akufo-Addo
27.10.2021 | Headlines
We won't allow filibustering of anti-gay bill, it will be made public — Bagbin
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo praises Dampare as he swears in police council
27.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line