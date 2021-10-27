Akufo-Addo presents 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups to GAF to fight terrorists

President Akufo-Addo has retooled the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to protect the country against external attacks.

He presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups, to GAF.

In a tweet, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the retooling of the Forces will help contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along our northern borders.

"On 27th October 2021, H.E @NAkufoAddo presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups, to the Armed Forces, which will help contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along our northern borders," he stated in a post.