27.10.2021 Social News

Deliver us from rogues hindering our growth – New UG VC 'begs' Akufo-Addo

The newly inducted Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to relieve the institution of its financial burden including judgement debts.

Speaking at her induction ceremony, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said the government’s intervention will help them start on a clean slate.

“A few issues which have consumed the management of UG in recent years are financial liabilities, resulting mainly from judgement debts and botched agreements.”

“Mr. President, I would like to make an appeal to your government to deliver us from this rogue that hinders our growth and efforts to be truly world-class. I am making a special appeal to you to support us to clear our unfortunate debt, so we can get a clean slate to start on.”

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo further announced the institution of a 'one-student-one-Laptop' policy during her tenure in office.

She said the initiative will help equip students for the technological drive.

“I intend to institute one student, one-laptop policy, where we will collaborate with established ICT institutions to provide our students and staff to have their own laptops or handheld devices.”

“Mr. President, in this regard, we will need your support and that of your government to waive taxes for us making these devices affordable for our students and staff.”

Speaking at the same event, President Akufo-Addo pledged his support to the newly inducted Vice Chancellor for the University of Ghana.

---citinews

