Police arrest without any reason surprising but they can't intimidate me — Madina MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina in the Greater Accra Region, Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu on Monday, October 25, 2021, did not only turn down an invitation by the Police but also dodged an arrest.

The lawmaker in the morning led his constituents to demonstrate against the deplorable state of roads in the constituency.

The protest which started from Amrahia and ended at Ayi-Mensah saw the MP and his constituents calling on the government to pay contractors so their bad roads can be fixed.

In a turn of events, Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu was almost arrested by the police but his constituents protested the arrest.

Speaking to Asempa FM in the afternoon, the MP said he was surprised when he was informed by the Divisional Police Command that he has been invited to the Regional Police Command to answer some questions.

According to him, he was forced to turn down the invitation and a subsequent attempt for his arrest indicating that due process was not followed by the security agency.

“They attempted to arrest me but the crowd didn’t allow them to pick me up. I believe it is sometimes part of the job. Our demonstration was very peaceful so I don’t understand why they attempted to arrest me. They didn’t give any reason and that’s what even surprised me more,” Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu said on the ‘Eko Sii Sen’ programme.

The Madina MP insists that he is focused on getting the roads fixed for his people and no threat from the police will intimidate him.

“I will not be intimidated. I’m a citizen of Ghana, a voted Member of Parliament and I will not be intimidated. I will always stand with my people to demand the right thing to be done,” he added.