11-year-old girl stabbed at Akwatialine in Kumasi

An 11-year-old girl has been hospitalised at the Manhyia Government Hospital after she was stabbed by an unknown attacker at Akwatialine, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Friday.

The victim, 11-year-old Adama Bawah was sent on an errand when the attacker accosted her on the way at about 7:30 pm.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen by the attacker who bolted after the incident.

She managed to reach home with the stab wounds and was rushed to the Manhyia Hospital where she is currently on admission.

Assembly Member for the Akwatialine Electoral area, Ali Ahmed who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the matter has been reported to the police.

They are at a loss as to why the girl was attacked.

“I was at the hospital in the morning. I have seen the girl and I was asking them about what [caused the incident]. They said nothing happened. The boy just met her around the corner and just stabbed her with the knife,” Mr. Ahmed said he was told.

Mr. Ahmed also said the area wasn’t known for insecurity.

“Immediately when the thing happened, I called the district police commander and reported the incident to him and he was even surprised.”

