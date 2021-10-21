ModernGhana logo
21.10.2021 General News

Gender and Migration Conference 2021 set for October 26-27

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) has announced that the third edition of its Gender Conference is slated for October 26th and 27th 2021 in Accra.

This year’s edition is on the theme “Gendered dynamics of Return and Reintegration Towards Sustainable Development”.

The conference is expected to provide a platform that brings together key stakeholders drawn from the Academia, Civil Society, Government and Development sectors, among others to discuss and exchange and contribute ideas that would lead to a policy and interventions on gender and migration.

Speaking about this year’s Gender Conference theme, the Country Director of GIZ Ghana, Regina Bauerochse Barbosa said, “gender is critical to the migration phenomenon and as we all would agree, migration is not gender neutral.

Gender is therefore pivotal to any discussion that borders on both the causes and the consequences of migration, whether regular or irregular migration. In many ways, women and men move for a combination of reasons and they face different challenges, opportunities and have different and intersecting vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the benefits of migration vary. It can lead to a greater degree of economic and social autonomy for both women and men and offers opportunity to challenge traditional or restrictive gender roles.”

Mrs. Bauerochse Barbosa added that the 2021 Gender Conference will also be used to release a report commissioned by GIZ’s Programme Migration & Diaspora on Circular Migration options for Ghanaian labour migrants, which is expected to spark conversation on how Ghana can leverage it.

The Gender Conference is organized in partnership with the Minister for Gender, Women and Social Protection and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) in Accra. The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), powered by GIZ Ghana, is the German Development Cooperation ‘s hub for all issues of migration and development, diaspora engagement, reintegration support and employment promotion in Ghana.

