ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.10.2021 Headlines

Shatta Wale to spend another night in police cell; to face court tomorrow

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Shatta Wale to spend another night in police cell; to face court tomorrow
Listen to article

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale is spending another night in Police custody.

He will be arraigned before court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The controversial artiste reported himself to the Police on Tuesday where he was arrested for faking a gunshot attack.

Having spent last night in police custody, his camp hoped he would be granted a police enquiry bail today to breathe fresh air.

Unfortunately, with no bail granted, Shatta Wale will again spend the night in the police cell.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, the police took the ‘Ayoo’ Hitmaker to his house for a search today.

He was subsequently returned to the police station where his charge has been finalised.

He will tomorrow be arraigned before court for causing fear and panic.

Although Shatta Wale has apologised for his action, lawyers say he could be jailed for up to five years for staging a gunshot attack.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana’s ambassador to Italy Eudora Hilda Koranteng has died
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Teachers angry for being asked to pay Ghc50 for capacity building workshop
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Tow levy: It doesn't make sense to levy everybody for lawless few – Kofi Bentil
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana’s largest Bulk Electricity Supply Point in Pokuase
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Muted politicians are silently endorsing LGBTQI+, we'll vote them out in election 2024 — Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh
20.10.2021 | Headlines
SALL situation was greatest travesties of democracy — Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
CHRAJ asks IGP, CDS, Nitiwul, Dery for answers over election 2020 violence, deaths
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Anti-gay bill: It'll be significant, refreshing to know aspects you agree with or not – Minority to Godfred Dame
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Your God-fearing attitude, refusal to tenaciously cling to power in 2020 saved Ghana from higgledy-piggledy — Chief eulogises Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line