19.10.2021 Headlines

Police comb for Shatta Wale after reportedly shot

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police comb for Shatta Wale after reportedly shot
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that it is looking for the whereabout of Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale, following reports that he has been shot.

On the evening of Monday, October 18, 2021, there were multiple reports that the award-winning dancehall artiste had been shot by unknown assailants at East Legon.

Unconfirmed information further noted that he had been admitted to a hospital in the capital in a critical condition.

Following up on the information on social media, the Police has released a statement informing the public that it has taken up the matter.

“On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabout or the alleged incident,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service issued via its Facebook page said on Monday night.

According to the Police, a team has visited the house of Shatta Wale but he was nowhere to be found.

In the last few hours, the police says it has searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra.

The police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906.

