ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.10.2021 Headlines

We don't eat dialogue — says JUSAG ahead of nationwide strike

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
We don't eat dialogue — says JUSAG ahead of nationwide strike
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) will on Thursday, October 28, 2021, embark on a nationwide strike over the failure of government to approve their revised salaries and allowances.

JUSAG earlier this year held talks with government to have their conditions of service improved.

Last month, the group gave the government a two-week ultimate to give approval to its revised salaries and allowances.

After failure to give the approval, JUSAG at a press conference today has announced that its members will lay down their tools starting from October 28.

“The strike is going to be a nationwide strike. It is the national executive council of JUSAG that has resolved to undertake this industrial action. So it is nationwide. As to how long it takes, we cannot tell today. How government deals with the matter will determine how long it will take,” JUSAG President Alex Nartey told journalists at the press conference.

According to him, the time for dialogue has passed and it is time the government shows action.

“There is nothing like dialogue. For dialogue, we have gone beyond dialogue. We don’t eat dialogue. We eat the fruits of dialogue and we have already dialogues so we are looking for the fruits,” JUSAG President Alex Nartey added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
2020 elections: Our votes in Volta region went up by 113,000; you didn't disappoint me, NDC – Mahama
18.10.2021 | Headlines
You conducted worst election in 2020, use 2024 to redeem yourself – Mahama to Jean Mensa
18.10.2021 | Headlines
NPP won’t support activities of LGBTQI+ community – John Boadu
18.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo tours Central Region today
18.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama takes ‘Thank You’ tour to Volta Region today
18.10.2021 | Headlines
LGBTQI+ activities morally repugnant, must be stopped – Titus-Glover
17.10.2021 | Headlines
SDA honours Akufo-Addo, Asantehene for dedicated services to humanity
17.10.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia's campaign allegedly being financed by NDC to kick anti-Bawumia executives from office?
18.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo tours Central Region
17.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line