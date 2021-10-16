Ama Benyiwa-Doe to be buried on December 18, 2021

Listen to article

The funeral arrangements for the former Central Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Evans Atta Mills government, Ama Benyiwa-Doe have been slated for December 17 and 18.

This was announced by the family during the observance of the one-week celebration of the late NDC stalwart.

Dignitaries and family members of the deceased, on Saturday morning, thronged her residence in Accra, to observe one week of her passing.

In attendance were the 2020 Vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey as well as some high-ranking members of the NDC and government.

Ama Benyiwaa Doe died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema at age 73 after a protracted ailment.

She was also a former member of the Council of State and a former National Women's Organizer for the NDC.

George Blankson, the head of the family, told Citi News that the departed stateswoman will be buried at Gomoa Abura in the Central Region.

“The funeral has been scheduled for the 18th of December 2021 and the venue will be Gomoa Abura.”

He used the occasion to eulogize the late relative.

“She could look at you in the face and tell you the truth, whether it is bitter or sweet. We have lost someone who is open and straightforward and still keeps you close to her as a mother. That is one part that we are going to miss.”

Ama Benyiwa-Doe was first elected into Parliament during the December 1992 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress as MP for the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.

Although she hasn't been active in politics for quite some time, she continued to work behind the scenes for the National Democratic Congress.

---citinews