Alan Kyeremanten donates to Race Course Market Women

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has donated items to market women at the Race Course market in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The items included two hundred (200) bags of cement and 2 trips of gravels. The donation was made on his behalf by two groups in support of the Minister, Queens and Pearls of Alan led by their leaders, Afia Korankyewaah and Josephine Obiri Yeboah.

Speaking to the media, the leaders of the two groups said the donation forms part of the birthday celebration of the Trade and Industry Minister.

According to the group, two weeks ago they celebrated the minister's birthday with the market women.

The group noted that market women appealed to the minister to provide them with cement and gravel to address the muddy areas of the market whenever it rains.

The leaders of the groups added that the plight of the women was conveyed to the minister who decided to donate the items to help fix their challenges at the Race Course market.

Speaking on behalf of the market women, secretary to the market queen, Kaakyire Badu thanked the Asantehene and the Asantehemaa for allowing them ply their trade at the Race Course market.

He also thanked the minister and the two women groups for the kind gesture. She added that the market queen and the market women will rally their full support for the minister to succeed in all his endeavours.

The market women with joy sung a song to express their love for the Minister urging NPP delegates to vote for him to lead the party in its upcoming 2024 Presidential primaries.