Techiman South: NPP, EC slapped with GH¢4,000 fine each for absence in court

The Wenchi High Court has slapped the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC) with a cost of GH¢4,000 each after their lawyers failed to show up in court in the ongoing Techiman South election petition case.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 parliamentary candidate for Techiman South, Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti, is challenging the results of that election.

Sitting on the election petition resumed on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a two-month legal vacation.

Thursday's sitting was to resume the Case Management Conference, a judicial process held before the commencement of a trial, where parties together with the court agree on the timetable and trial procedures, among other issues.

However, both legal representatives for the first and second respondents, the NPP and the EC respectively, were not present.

A letter dated October 13, 2021, was sent to the Wenchi High Court by Davies & Davis, solicitors of the 1st respondent, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, calling for Thursday's sitting to be adjourned to the 12th, 18th, or 19th of November 2021 as the solicitor, Frank Davies Esq. who has personal charge and conduct of the case is scheduled to attend onto the Court of Appeal on the same date and would be present at the court.

The National Democratic Congress however believes that this is merely a ploy orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party to delay the case.

The Wenchi High Court thus awarded the cost after dismissing the request to adjourn the Case Management Conference (CMC) for a whole month.

The court adjourned sitting on the Techiman South Election Petition to October 21, 2021.

Speaking to Citi News after the court sitting, Dr. Baasongti questioned statements made by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, describing the 2020 election as transparent.

Dr. Beyere stated that the EC Chair’s comments were highly disappointing, citing alleged instances of electoral malpractices in the Techiman South parliamentary elections.

Dr. Baasongti, who sued the MP for the area, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, and the Electoral Commission, is praying the court to quash the declaration of Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the New Patriotic Party as the winner of the Techiman South parliamentary elections.

In the past, the Wenchi High Court slapped both the NPP and NDC with cost charges amounting to GH¢1,500 for various breaches.

Also, the court slapped the NDC, with a cost of GH¢12,000 , after throwing out three of its applications and granting one.

