Kissi Agyebeng Nolle prosequi's Martin Amidu's tax evasion case against Mahama Ayariga

The Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Agyebeng has dropped all charges brought against Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga who was dragged to court for alleged tax evasion by his predecessor Martin Amidu.

He said there were charges even pressed against the Bawku Central lawmaker.

“We wish to inform the court of the republic's intention to enter Nolle prosequi in respect of all cases against the accused person,” he told the court on Monday, October 11 and further gave reason for discontinuing the case.

The first being that “upon further scrutiny, the Republic deem it unable to prove it case base on available evidence on the standard of proof on criminal bases – that is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The second reason he said, that, “this case appears certain to suffer the same fate as the earlier one with case number FT0122019 the Republic vs Hawa Nichema and six others which were dismissed on May 7, 2021, on the application of submission of no case to answer.”

The case was started by former Special Prosecutor Martin Alalmisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu, who resigned his position in 2020, just days after the demise of his mentor Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Amidu, Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, had put the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP on trial over two issues – breaching procurement processes in the purchase of some ambulances for his constituency and tax evasion in the importation of some “luxurious” vehicles.

Despite standing trial with six others on the former, the former Youth and Sports Minister was acquitted and discharged on Friday, May 7.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaah Asare-Botwe acquitted and discharged all seven after it upheld a submission of no case filed by the defence lawyers.

Mahama Ayariga acquitted and discharged

He is accused of abusing his office after clearing three Toyota V8 vehicles without paying tax.

He is also sued for illegal transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana to Dubai without having the required license to undertake such transaction.

Joined to the suit is one Kendrick Marfo, a car rental dealer, for purchasing the “fraudulent” vehicles from Mr Ayariga. Mr Marfo, 50, is also accused of deliberately evading tax in the purchase of the vehicles from the lawmaker.

