Our JSS social studies books even tell us that homosexuality is a sin, evil — Prof Ackah

Associate Professor of Economics at ISSER, Prof. Godfred Ackah has reminded gay rights advocates that from the beginning of creation gender has always been male or female.

He said social studies books at the JSS even depicts vividly that homosexuality is a sin, evil and not acceptable in society.

“In our Ghanaian culture and history, gender is woman and man, male and female. There is nothing in-between.

“So, that discrimination on human rights issue is looking at these two people. Now these people are telling us to add a third one to male and female, and that third one is LGBTQ, and we should now accord all the rights that we give to men and women to these people that they call themselves transgender or homosexual, therefore we won’t accept it because there is no empirical basis for that, there’s no scientific basis for that.

“If you picked any of our social studies books at the JSS, it would tell you that homosexuality is a sin, its evil, it’s not good, not acceptable,” he told Evans Mensah on News File, on Joy News Channel.

According to him, some people are now beginning to see that religion has no place in human rights matters.

He dismisses the crop of “enlightened” persons who also think that humans must be at liberty to do whatever they like and society has no reason to interfere.

“Those supporting LGBT rights are trying to tell us that the US, and Switzerland became a progressive society only a few years ago, they didn’t have sense. These countries when they were developing, when they didn’t have the budget when their health systems were not developed to be able to take care of these issues, criminalized it.

“They knew the consequence of things like homosexuality, they criminalized drugs, they criminalized pornography, indecency, anything that they saw that was going to have negative consequences on the moral ecology,” he said.

He continued, “They are not saying that when people are polluting our river or water bodies, we should allow them, or when China and other countries are doing business and trying to produce, they are polluting the environment so that we have climate change, the whole world should sit down.

“During this covid, a lot of liberties have been restricted, many of us could not go out, we are being asked to wear masks compulsorily, nobody is saying that it’s against my human rights, we are closing churches and others."

According to him, the issue of LGBTQI+ is going beyond private individuals’ affairs at home to becoming a culture, religion or movement that should be legalised is however worrying and must not be entertained.