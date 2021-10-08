The disastrous, shambolic Ejura Committee claim they were not there to probe Kakaa's death yet made remarks on his death — Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala has described the three Member Committee Report that probed the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region as "disastrous and shambolic."

According to him, the mandate given to the Committee was “absolutely insulated” from the circumstances that led to the death of the social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kakaa as suggested by one of the members of the Committee Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso at the initial stages of the probe.

“He himself admitted that they had no mandate to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Kakaa, strangely, they made pronouncements on the death of Kakaa.

“In any case, there is a theft case in the studio of TV3, and a committee is set chaired by my brother and I to investigate specifically then we came and realized that someone had exchanged blows at the entrance then I say that okay if agama lizard, more paper, so because its investigation we’ll investigate the missing phone and the exchange of blows,” he explained.

He also described as strange that about 40 percent of the report was about Kakaa’s murder saying “in one breath, members of the committee admitted that they were not mandated to investigate the death of Kakaa, yet they desperately found space in that report to talk about circumstances leading to his death.”

Speaking to Johnny Hughes on TV3’s New Day, the Tamale Central MP wondered why the Committee “desperately” wanted to report on the death of Macho Kakaa when they had earlier stated that was not their focus.

He noted that Kakaa’s wife indicated to the Committee that her late husband had been threatened by members of his own party, the NPP but the Committee refused to take her accounts, and that of her daughter and family members of Kakaa but found it convenient to take the account of a tenant who claimed Kakaa’s brother killed him.

“Without empathy, without sympathy, they are now attacking the family because that family is not an elite family, they are a very humble family in a corner somewhere in Ejura,” he pointed.