ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.10.2021 Public Messages

Congratulations Akosua Asabea Annoh On Your Endorsement

By Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah
Congratulations Akosua Asabea Annoh On Your Endorsement
Listen to article

Today, the Assembly members in Abuakwa South Municipality came into consensus to approve the nominee for Abuakwa South Municipality, Madam Akosua Asabea Annoh.

We are grateful to the assembly members for honoring their promise by giving her 100 percent endorsement, you wonderfully gave her 35/35 votes. The PM for Abuakwa south municipality, Hon. Amoako Atta played an integral role to realize this positive results.

We cannot rule out these two gentlemen , Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South Constituency and Hon. Ofori-Safo, former MCE for Abuakwa South Municipality who exhibited true leadership by working relentlessly to ensure Abuakwa South MCE nominee is not just confirmed but to obtain 100 percent endorsement.

Akosua Asabea Annoh, well done on your cooperation to get you confirmed as the MCE for Abuakwa South Municipality, as the first-ever female MCE in the history of J.B Kyeretwie Danquah's homeland.

I believe you will be a mother for all and work hard to continue all ongoing projects to the benefit of Abuakwa South Municipality. Abuakwa South Municipality covers over 40 towns and villages, we hope you will understand the dynamics to treat all equally devoid of personal interest.

Madam Akosua Asabea Annoh, before you assume office, I will like to recommend to you that you engage chiefs, opinion leaders, women And youths in various towns within the Municipality to enable you gather great ideas and views.

Also , do well to engage former MCEs/DCEs of the Assembly to gather advice from them on their strengths and weakness at the assembly to guide you.

Our former Chief Executives, Hon. Asihene, Hon. TWUM Ampofo and Hon. Ofori-Safo I believe will be happy to give guidance and direction to aid you in this your journey.

Finally, finally, have a special meeting with constituency executives, polling station executives, party faithfuls and the almighty Party Communicators from the constituency.

I wish you all the best and may the most high God bless and guide you.

By

Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah

Son of Akyem Apedwa

Post Office box KY64, Kyebi

0554547843

[email protected]

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Public Messages
ModernGhana Links
Sissala West MP announces sponsorship for students to study Sissali/Dagaare at UEW
19.07.2021 | Public Messages
Mind 'N' Health Foundation Ghana commemorates International Widows Day
23.06.2021 | Public Messages
Special Father’s Day Message To All Children
20.06.2021 | Public Messages
Father's Day 2021: South Tongu MP call on Ghanaian fathers to embrace role of fatherhood
20.06.2021 | Public Messages
Chief Imam's office release position of the Muslim community on homosexuality in Ghana
22.02.2021 | Public Messages
Youth In Focus Ghana Mourns Rawlings
12.11.2020 | Public Messages
Greetings To All Muslims On The Occasion Of Islamic New Year 1442
21.08.2020 | Public Messages
Happy National Independence Anniversary To All Indians
15.08.2020 | Public Messages
Time For Sierra Leoneans To Seek The Face Of God Almighty For Guidance And Protection In All National Development Agenda
10.08.2020 | Public Messages
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line