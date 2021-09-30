ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.09.2021 Headlines

Plans to buy new jet because you cannot bath in the Falcon is misplaced priority; we will reject it – Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Plans to buy new jet because you cannot bath in the Falcon is misplaced priority; we will reject it – Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has stressed that the moves by government to purchase a new presidential jet will be rejected.

The Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin last Monday confirmed that plans are underway for the government to buy a new and bigger presidential jet.

“You would recollect that when the government of President Kufuor left office in 2008, it had procured two jets – the current Falcon and a bigger one, but for one reason or the other, the bigger jet was cancelled, and we were left with just one.

“That has happened, but you will recall that the Defence Minister stated clearly that the government has decided to buy a bigger jet to save us from all these troubles,” Eugen Arhin told journalists at a press conference at the Jubilee House.

Amid divided opinion on the issue, Haruna Iddrisu who is the leader of the Minority in Parliament has hammered on the stance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the move by the government is a misplaced priority and hence the opposition will never support it.

“What is this that we hear that because the President cannot bath in the current Falcon, he must buy a new jet, and then we should be interested in providing for the comfort of the President when Ghanaians are reeling under economic hardship? This is a misplaced priority, it is a misplaced expenditure and therefore should not get our support”, Haruna Iddrisu said in an interview on Citi TV.

In this regard, the Minority Leaders says its caucus will be meeting in the coming days to gear up to stop every process started by the government for the purchase of the presidential jet.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We are still working to operationalise Special Prosecutor Office – Kissi Agyebeng
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Garbage swallows Kumasi Central Business District with disgusting stench
30.09.2021 | Headlines
I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail — Special Prosecutor
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Taking pictures with Mahama won’t win NDC next election; police the ballot – Haruna Iddrisu to party members
30.09.2021 | Headlines
I am not perturbed by machinations against my role as Minority leader, they will fail – Haruna Iddrisu
30.09.2021 | Headlines
I was shocked; only one person on payroll, no front desk, HR, divisions, nothing at OSP office – Kissi Agyebeng
30.09.2021 | Headlines
'If you change election results, I’ll go after you' – Kissi Agyebeng to EC
30.09.2021 | Headlines
65% of Ghanaian Lawyers called to Gambia Bar failed exams in Ghana – SRC President
30.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to begin week-long tour of Ashanti and Eastern Regions on October 1
30.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line