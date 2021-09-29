Opticians Association of Ghana elects new officers

Listen to article

Opticians Association of Ghana (OAG) has rounded up its 8th Annual General Meeting and Clinical Workshop at Ejisu in the Ashanti region.

The meeting saw new executives elected to manage the affairs of the group in the next four years.

Mr. Isaac Donkor, a former Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society in Sunyani and Wa, was elected as the new National President of the association with Orlando Adimado as his vice.

Other national officers elected were Thomas Brusah, General Secretary; Robert Gomashie; Deputy General Secretary and Paul Takyi Nkrumah as the Public Relations Officer.

The rest were Bright Mensah, Ashanti Regional President; Christiana Antwiwaa, Ashanti Regional Secretary; Farouk Issaka, Ashanti Financial Secretary; Wiredu Asabre, Bono Regional President and Nyaba Akabonga, Bono Regional Secretary among others.

The newly elected National President, Mr. Isaac Donkor outlined his vision for the association, saying he would work hard to ensure that members discharge their duties in conformity with international standards.

“I will continue with the good works started by my predecessors and also focus on streamlining our age-old issue of professional title as Opticians to conform to international standards or best practices across the globe either than what is happening in Ghana with different titles which have no basis and seriously affecting members’ promotion with their employers”, he explained.

He also touched on the career development of members and further assured his compatriots of his readiness to work with everybody and champion their course at all times.

The Head of the National Eye Care Unit of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. James Addy, underscored the critical role of technology in the delivery of health care, especially in the midst of Covid-19.

He said digitization of health care delivery or making use of telemedicine was now becoming the order of the day in most parts of the world.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Out-going President of the Association, Prince Asenso Antwi, encouraged all opticians to re-orient their minds in meeting the demands of technology and apply technology in ophthalmic dispensing at all times.

There were fraternal messages from the Ophthalmological Society, Ophthalmic Nurses and Ghana Optometric Association and also speech from the Health Service Workers Union, School of Dispensing Optics and International Opticians Association.

The two-day conference, which attracted opticians from across the country, was on the theme, “Digital Dispensing Ophthalmic Dispensing Amidst the New Normal and Post Covid-19.”

Dr. Kwadwo Amoah, the Ashanti Regional Ophthalmologist, presided over the programme.