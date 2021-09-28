ModernGhana logo
28.09.2021 Social News

Christians asked to balance their lives with Biblical studies

By Kwasi Frimpong || Contributor
The Head Pastor of the Kingdom Life Centre (KLC) Assemblies of God, at Amrahia in the Adenta Municipality of Greater Accra Region, Pastor King David Avorgbedor, has charged Christians to make the studying of the Bible a part of their daily routine.

According to him, this is the only means by which they will be balanced in their Christian life. He noted that while God expects Christians to pray without ceasing.

He added God expects a good Christian to understand His words and live according to them.

Speaking at a three-day seminar organised by the Sunday School Department of the KLC Assemblies of God, he maintained that an effectual praying-Christian is one who studies and understands the word of God and bases his prayer topics on cogent and coherent biblical quotes.

He, therefore, admonished Christians to always ensure that they do not forget to read the Bible and attend church events that explain the Bible.

Seminar

The three-day seminar was held on the theme “The Role of Sunday School Department in a Reviving Church’. It was used as a platform to teach members of the church the history of the Assemblies of God Church, the 16 fundamental truths of the church and the role of bible studies (Sunday school) in the church. The seminar was also used to unveil a two-year development plan for the church.

Pastor Avorgbedor explained that learning is essential in the life of the Christian since it was instituted by God during creation. He explained that in the Assemblies of God church, the Sunday School department is the first to be mentioned by Article 23 of the Church’s Constitution, among all other departments and ministries in the church.

He added that it is also the first department to meet every new member who enters the church. “This makes it extremely important since first impression is essential in every human endeavour,” he said.

He explained that the Sunday School is an essential disciple-making strategy of the church, an evangelistic mission and church growth strategy, stressing that nothing, other than effective teaching of the word of God, can better build the church.

Pastor Avorgbedor again explained that the Sunday School gives the church its DNA; equips its members for ministry; develops leaders for the church; gives intentionality to the church’s good intention; and mobilises the church for evangelism, among other things.

He urged the members to continue to prioritise the bible studies aspect of the church since the ultimate benefit for the studying of the word of God is salvation, biblical knowledge, spirit-filled life, Christian growth, personal commitment towards God, enhancement of Christian service and betterment of the life of the Christian.

