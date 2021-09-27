ModernGhana logo
27.09.2021 Social News

My mother is not dead — Farouk Mahama

Farouk Aliu Mahama with his mother
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Farouk Aliu Mahama with his mother

Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of former Ghana’s Vice President, Aliu Mahama has rubbished reports on sicl media that his mother, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead.

Some websites have published news of an alleged death of the former Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Ramatu Mahama.

There were also condolences messages pouring in for the former second family from people far and near.

However, son of the former Vice President has denied reports on the death of his mother, saying that her mother is alive.

He took to his Facebook page to deny reports on the death of his mother, saying that it was fake news.

Read full statement below:

“I have taken note of an unfortunate rumours making the rounds about my mom, the Former Second Lady, H.E Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama( neè Egala).

My mom is alive. We should leave matters of death and health in the hands of the Almighty Allah.

Members of the public should please disregard the reports.

Signed

Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama

MP, Yendi.

